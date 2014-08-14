Upscale Donuts in the Third Ward

It’s hard to miss the symbolism in Holey Moley Coffee kknd Doughnuts opening in the former Milwaukee Cupcake Company location at 316 N. Milwaukee St. When one pastry fad tapers, there’s always another to take its place. Opened in July to long lines, Holey Moley specializes in flavors you won’t find at chain donut places, including lemon old fashioned, s’mores and crème brûlée (a bestseller, complete with a caramelized crispy crust). Prices run a shade higher than the chains, at $1.75 for a simple donut and $2.50 for something more exotic, like a surprisingly subtle peanut butter-chocolate-bacon donut, which, like most of Holey Moley’s offerings, isn’t quite as sweet as its ingredients hint. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available, along with a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks from Hawthorne Coffee Roastery, a Milwaukee company whose roasts trend very mild.