Vietnamese Pho You

Vietnamese restaurants seem to be the fastest-growing segment among local ethnic restaurants. The latest to open is Pho Hai Tuyet (204 W. Layton Ave.), whose original location at 27th and Howard closed a few months ago. The new place (formerly Mona’s Fish Market) is much larger. The menu remains the same as at their other Bayside location. There are 25 types of pho, the classic Vietnamese noodle soups usually made with beef. While these are solid bets and authentically prepared, there are many other options. Consider grilled meats like the Korean beef ribs or the delectable Vietnamese pork chop in a sweet marinade. The new location is already proving to be popular.