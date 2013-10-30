World of Beer comes to Brew City

Craft beer has gotten big in the last few years. Witness, the opening of the first World of Beer franchise in Wisconsin (1300 E. Brady St.). Boasting more than 40 different draft varieties and 500 bottles, World of Beer (WOB) is a great place for beer lovers. The bartenders and servers really know their stuff too, so for people who have a hard time choosing when there are so many options, trust the crew here to make intelligent recommendations.

A far cry from the classic corner tavern (poignant because WOB is located on a corner), this place is dedicated to showcasing beer. A nice long bar to accommodate all of the taps; tall, well-stocked, glass-fronted beer coolers; and good lighting so that you can actually see what you’re drinking all work together to put beer in the spotlight.

WOB offers several interesting ways to try beer. Choose from a “flight” of four local draught beers, four seasonal draughts, Belgians or an “Intro to Hops.” Another way to find a new or different beer: check out the beer coolers. Arranged by region, you can find a beer that you know you like and branch out from there. Perhaps the most creative sampling opportunity for daring beer drinkers is the ability to mix your own beer shot. If you are unsure which beers would blend nicely together, the bartender will undoubtedly be able to make some tasty suggestions.

For people who are concerned that the World of Beer franchise won’t offer enough craft beers from the area, relax. There are lots of local brews represented here. Sprecher, Milwaukee Brewing Co., Hinterland, New Glarus, Potosi, Pearl Street Brewery and Leinenkugel’s are all made in Wisconsin and are featured prominently on the draught list. Other Wisconsin-brewed favorites like Lakefront, Ale Asylum, Tyranena and Capital Brewery can be found in the bottles in the cooler along with several others, including Miller and PBR (for the less adventurous beer palate).

Lest anyone think WOB takes itself too seriously, there are lots of fun events and tons of TVs perfect for taking in a game. Happy hour, ladies nights, trivia contests, loyalty cards and brewery nights all feature drink specials and occasionally samples. Live music and outdoor seating help WOB fit right in with the other establishments along Brady Street. If you’re ready to celebrate beer, pull up a stool at World of Beer.

For more information, visit wobusa.com/locations/Brady-Street.