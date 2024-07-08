12 Great Places on a Hot Summer Night

× Expand Photo by littleny - Getty Images Summer drink

The Aviary @ Central Standard Craft Distillery

20 E. Clybourn St.

This rooftop might be the best 360-degree view of Milwaukee’s Downtown that’s open to the public. You can see from Bay View to the East Side, and from American Family Park to Lake Michigan depending on which way you’re facing. Craft cocktails and a curated menu make this spot one to remember.

Cafe Benelux

346 N. Broadway

No matter the weather, Cafe Benelux finds a way to get people eating and drinking on their roof. With reservations available, this is the ideal spot for a big group of friends to hang out while being a little removed from the busy weekend streets of the Third Ward.

Tiki Bar @ St. Paul Fish Company

400 N. Water St.

The Tiki Bar outside the Milwaukee Public Market is a lively place on a nice summer day. Known for its cocktails and loud music, you can almost feel like you’re somewhere tropical for a few hours. People tend to post up a while but there’s usually standing room to hang out and vibe.

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

1234 N. Astor St.

Nestled on a cozy downtown corner, removed from the hustle and bustle, County Clare is an old fan favorite. During the summer, they set up plenty of tables outside to enjoy everything this classic Irish pub has to offer.

The Outsider @ Kimpton Journeyman Hotel

310 E. Chicago St.

No list of Milwaukee outdoor spaces is complete without The Outsider. Its approachable luxury welcomes all types of people from different crowds and has the full bar menu to satisfy every customer. Small bites and perfect views of the sunset make this a can’t-miss spot Downtown.

The Harp Irish Pub

113 E. Juneau Ave.

Located on the Milwaukee River, equidistant from the 690 Reservoir and the mouth to Lake Michigan, this is a boater’s haven for a quick summer drink stop. You don’t have to be on the river to enjoy this space as there are live performances, outside bars and a menu to soak up the booze from a day of drinking.

Taylor’s

795 N. Jefferson St.

Located on the corner of Cathedral Square and in earshot of all the music in the park that goes on in the summertime, Taylor’s is an old favorite. From martinis to draft beers, this spot has something for everyone and its patio stays lively well into the night.

Nomad on Brady

1401 E. Brady St.

More than just a soccer bar, Nomad has changed the way Brady Street parties outside. As the weather gets nicer, there are more and more outdoor seating options available. Crowds form quickly, so you’ll want to get there early on nicer days to catch a match and people watch.

Riley’s Sandwich Co.

411 E. Menomonee St.

You wouldn’t think a dog-friendly sandwich spot would be one of the prime Third Ward outdoor patios, but it definitely is. Right on the corner of Catalano Square, you can soak up the sun better here than anywhere else nearby. Plus, your furry friends can join you.

Juneau Beer Garden/War Memorial Beer Garden

900 N. Prospect Ave./750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

Biergartens are everywhere during the summertime in Milwaukee. Two that are great Downtown options are the Juneau Beer Garden and the Memorial Beer Garden. Each equipped with snacks and pints, you can enjoy a nice beer after work out in the fresh lakeside air.

Hooligan’s

2017 E. North Ave.

One of North Avenue’s staple spots, Hooligan’s has an outdoor patio that other bars and restaurants dream about. With the recent pedestrian way connected to the Crossroads Collective food hall, this length of the East Side is an ideal spot to hang out with some friends for food and drinks.

The Roof @ Milwaukee Athletic Club

758 N. Broadway

Exclusive to members, this is one place you’ll want to cozy up to a buddy who belongs. With an indoor dining area, The Roof has excellent views. On its patio, you’ll have a full 360-degree vantage point of the city directly from the center of downtown.