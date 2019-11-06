Area Grocers Make Thanksgiving Feasts Easy with Pre-Cooked Meals

People who like to cook see Thanksgiving as the premier holiday to show off their culinary skills. But, for people who would rather not spend hours in the kitchen, or for those traveling or hosting large groups, several Milwaukee area grocery stores offer pre-order, heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meals that are already cooked and can simply be reheated in the oven.

Below is a list of some grocers throughout Milwaukee whose deli and catering departments will offer ready-made turkeys, hams, sides and desserts separately or as whole meal packages. Some grocers also have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available. Servings, prices and order deadlines vary; some stores didn’t have menus and order details finalized by press time. Contact each store for additional information.

Outpost Natural Foods

The co-op will offer fully cooked traditional or smoked turkeys and family turkey dinner packages, as well as side dishes and desserts, says Lisa Malmarowski, director of brand and store development. Customers who order by Saturday, Nov. 16, will get one of Outpost’s signature scratch-made pumpkin or apple pies for free (a $12.99 value). The menu features an array of side choices with wheat-free options like the berry yam bake, smashed asiago red potatoes or autumn roasted root vegetables. New this year is the Portobello mushroom stuffing or sweet potato maple pecan salad. Their popular vegan leek stuffing is back again, along with classic desserts like apple double-crust pie, vegan or wheat-free pumpkin pie and pumpkin praline cheesecake. Folks can order by Saturday, Nov. 23, and pick up Nov. 25-27 at any of the four Outpost locations throughout Milwaukee. Outpost is closed Thanksgiving Day. (Outpost’s central production facility at their Bay View location is up and running again after being temporarily shut down in fall.)

More information: outpost.coop

Beans & Barley

The popular East Side grocer and café, with a new second location at Spur 16 in Mequon, will offer Thanksgiving menu options such as cooked, antibiotic-free, free-range turkey, as well as various vegetable and stuffing sides. They have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free side options. Customers can order in person or by phone only at the East Side location; order by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, for pick-up Wednesday, Nov. 27, at their East Side or Mequon locations. Beans & Barley is closed Thanksgiving Day.

More information: beansandbarley.com

Whole Foods

The classic Thanksgiving menu has turkey and traditional sides like green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and parsnips, homemade cranberry sauce, buttermilk rolls and pumpkin-apple pie. The vegan menu features winter squash crostini, Thanksgiving risotto with cranberries, greens with fresh seasonal herbs and pecan pumpkin pie. The vegetarian dinner has choices like Swiss chard with shallots, roasted butternut squash soup and a tofu loaf with roasted garlic and parsnip gravy. They also have menus designed for small gatherings.

More information: wholefoodsmarket.com/holidays/thanksgiving-menus

Sendik’s

The Sendik’s “red bag” locations will offer whole cooked turkey, turkey breast, ham or beef tenderloin. Sides include butternut squash and apple bisque soup, roasted vegetable medley and twice-baked potatoes. Customers can place orders starting Monday, Nov. 11. Sendik’s offers a full meal for 10 people that include the main entrée, sides and dessert. New this year, they will also offer meals for two people, states Marissa Worzella, marketing and customer insights manager for Sendik’s. The meals will be available for pick-up at all 13 full-service Sendik's locations.

More information: sendiks.com

Metcalfe’s

Customers can preorder single-serving dinners or dinners that feed up to 12 people and include a fully cooked Butterball turkey. Sides include Hungarian sausage dressing, green bean casserole, sage Marsala gravy and Elegant Farmer apple pie for dessert. Other sides such as maple roasted sweet potatoes, bread stuffing or glazed rainbow carrots can be added or exchanged. During the week of Thanksgiving, side dishes will also be available in the grab-and-go cold case or the hot bar for those who want to see or try an item before ordering. Customers must pre-order dinners by Sunday, Nov. 24.

More information: shopmetcalfes.com

Piggly Wiggly

Locations throughout the greater Milwaukee area will offer three different prepared holiday dinner options ranging from Holiday Feast to Deluxe. The meals feature a cooked Jennie-O turkey with gravy, traditional sides like mashed potatoes, stuffing and orange cranberry relish, as well as potatoes au gratin or macaroni and cheese. Single dinners and side dishes are also available at the hot bar. Some Piggly Wiggly locations, such as the one in the Bay View neighborhood (123 W. Oklahoma Ave.), don’t have an order cut-off date and will have extra dinners available until Thanksgiving Day.

More information: shopthepig.com

Kroger Pick ’n Save and Metro Markets

Locations throughout the greater Milwaukee area will again offer heat-and-serve Thanksgiving dinners with turkey, traditional side dishes and desserts. Thanksgiving 2019 menus weren’t yet available at press time.

More information: picknsave.com or metromarket.net