What’s On Tap: Milwaukee Beer Events for Oct. 17-23, 2019

Six new beers are coming to Milwaukee this week in bottles or cans from Hacienda Beer Co., Eagle Park and Rock Bottom. This week is also highlighted by an official housewarming street festival/party being thrown Saturday by Indeed Brewing Company dubbed The Lowdown.

If you know of an event that should be on this list, send the information to cole@shepex.com.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Drink for Good @ Good City Brewing (2108 N. Farwell Ave.), 11 a.m.-midnight

Every Thursday in October, Good City is supporting the Next Door Foundation by donating a dollar from every beer purchased of the brewery's "The Goods" list (Risk, Motto, Detail, Reward, Pils and Spare Time). Next Door supports the intellectual, physical and emotional development of children by partnering with their families for success in school and the community.

Ray's Deep Woods Series Preview Party @ Ray's Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.), 5-10 p.m.

Chicago's Revolution Brewing is coming up to give Milwaukeeans a taste of their Deep Woods Series of barrel-aged beers. This rare preview event will include: 2019 Deth's Tar Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout, 2019 Deth By Plums Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout and more.

Pumpkin Ale Tapping @ Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery (740 N. Plankinton Ave.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Rock Bottom has been making a Pumpkin Ale for many years and this is your chance to try to 2019 iteration. A $5 ticket gets you two beers and a small appetizer.

Film Screening: For the Love of Craft @ Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.), 6:30-8 p.m.

For the Love of Craft is a short documentary produced by the Brewers Association and Denver's Studio C3 that "peels back the label of what it means to be a craft brewer and reveals the true heart of craft by introducing the people behind it." The free screening will be followed by a Q&A that will include the owners of Black Husky, Company Brewing, Gathering Place and Lakefront. The Q&A will be led by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report Kathy Flanigan. A dollar from every pint sold will be donated to the Wisconsin Brewers Guild.

Friday, Oct. 18

Double Can Release @ Hacienda Beer Co. (2018 E. North Ave.), 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Whatever Feels Right is Hacienda's Peach Milkshake IPA, and The Only Time Is Party Time is their Milk Stout with coconut. Both of these beers have been available in the taproom in the past. 4-packs are $14.99 with a limit of three 4-packs per brand per person per day.

Saturday, Oct. 19

3x Beer Release Party @ Eagle Park Brewing Company (823 E. Hamilton St.), 11 a.m.-midnight

Eagle Park is releasing three different beers on Saturday to suit the tastes of just about any beer drinker. Miss Swiss is an imperial milk stout that was originally released in 2018. Citra On The Dock Of The Bay is a New England IPA brewed with Citra hops. Hi... I'm In Delaware is a sour saison with Rishi peach blossom tea. Member pick up, as usual, is on Friday at 3 p.m.

The Lowdown @ Indeed Brewing Company (530 S. 2nd St.), noon-11 p.m.

Indeed opened the doors of their Walker's Point taproom in early September and later announced they'd throw a grand opening street bash to celebrate their arrival in the neighborhood. Food will be available for purchase from Flying Cow Pizza and Movida. Entry is $1 if you are drinking with all proceeds going to the brewery's Indeed We Can employee-driven charitable program. This event is not pet-friendly the whole day or child-friendly after 8 p.m.

Oktoberfest Beer Tasting @ The Landing at Hoyt Park (1800 N. Swan Blvd.), 1-4 p.m.

The Friends of Hoyt Park & Poll are hosting an afternoon of beer sampling inside their Grand Hall. There will be 10 local craft breweries sampling an estimated 30 beers. Pre-ordered tickets are $30 and limited to 100 tickets.

Anniversary Party @ MKE Brewing Co. (1128 N. 9th St.), 3 p.m.-midnight

The first beers produced by Milwaukee Brewing Company came out of the facility now known as the Milwaukee Ale House in the Third Ward in October of 1997. Ten years later (November 2007), they expanded production to the 2nd Street Brewery. Finally, last fall they also settled into the new 9th Street Brewery near the Deer District. This Saturday, the brewery is throwing a 22nd anniversary party with live music and three rare beer tappings: gin barrel-aged O-Gii at 4 p.m., Louie's Cherry Bounce at 5 p.m. and absinthe barrel-aged Louie's Resurrection at 6 p.m. See full details here.

Five Year Anniversary Party @ Draft & Vessel (4417 N. Oakland Ave.), 5-8 p.m.

Draft & Vessel is celebrating five years in business with a party. They've enlisted CRAVE Cafe to provide food, and they have a pretty epic tap list planned that includes Hacienda's Tiny Shaka NEIPA, FiftyFifty's Eclipse Mocha 2018 Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout and Pipeworks' Rohrwerker 2018 Bourbon Barrel Aged Barleywine.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Stout State of Mind Release @ Ray's Growler Gallery (8930 W. North Ave.), 5-10 p.m.

This special release stout is a collaboration between Ray's and Third Space and comes in at 13.5% ABV. Stout State of Mind is a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Hazelnut Vanilla Imperial Stout that promises to be the "biggest stout the Third Space system could handle." This is a draft preview of the bottles that will be released on Super Saturday (Nov. 30).

