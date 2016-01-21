Brewery Spotlight: Biloba Brewing Company

In the Village of Brookfield you find what you’d expect, farmer’s markets, village arts and crafts fairs and the classic Christmas tree lighting. Nestled in that little village is the family owned Biloba Brewing Company. When visiting, you won’t even realize you’re visiting. The atmosphere is warm, welcoming and made to look like a living room from a catalog, but more comfortable. If you’re lucky, they’ll have a mug on the wall with your name on it.

Jean, the owner and matriarch, leaves most of the bartending (and marketing) to her daughter, Kathryn, who did what most dream of- ditching our corporate job to do something that makes us happy! Kathryn is a delight and after our first meeting, I felt like she was my long lost sister. Kristen, her actual sister and brew master, is just as delightful. Kristen has been learning how to brew mostly from her father, the Wort Hog, as he is endearingly referred to, Gordon. Gordon still has a 9-5 at Briess Malt and with all the left over free time, helps out at the brewery when he can. This bundle of family works so well together it makes me wonder if I could con my mother and sisters into opening a brew pub. Realistically, I don’t think we all hold the same interest so I’ll pass.

I’ve been to Biloba Brewing several times this fall and winter and their beer list often changes, only getting better. Some of my favorites include the Rye of the Wort which is a rye pale ale. It includes some spicy notes but is over all well hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops. Look for the mango flavor! Another favorite is the Saison on Oak. It is aged in French Pinot Noir oak barrels. Some say it’s similar to wine or champagne but it’s a saison, folks. For me, I find the berry and oak flavors and a little sour on the finish. It’s a very pleasant, delightful beer you’d want paired with dinner or heck, even lunch! From the picture above, there needs to be mention of the Cinco Granos beer. Using five grains – barley, wheat, oats, corn and quinoa – I know, right?! – You’ll find this bubbly, malty beer a butt kicker at almost 10% ABV. Overall, it is a beautiful ale with pleasant citrus notes and definitely a fan favorite.

I would be doing you a disservice if I didn’t at least mention Biloba’s Cherry Lambic. Besides this very cute label with Kristen’s dog on the barrel, this lambic is tart, a little dry, but in a very good way, and not overly sweet by any means. I was able to purchase a bottle and I took it to my family's for Christmas. We decided to pair it with an old fashioned cocktail flavored ice cream. When taking a bite of ice cream and a sip of this beer you can feel the bubbles and cherry flavor dance on your tongue in a tart finish.

And in case you wanted to see the presentation and pairing, it’s pretty adorable.

I would like to encourage you all to support local and visit Biloba Brewing Company out in the Village of Brookfield. It's an awesome little brewery run by a truly amazing family.