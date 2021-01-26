Downtown Dining Week Scheduled with Safety in Mind

Downtown Milwaukee is cooking up one more reason to support local restaurants. Downtown Dining Week, long a favorite dining event in the city, will debut in modified form from Jan. 28 through Feb. 7. Coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, the event will feature specially priced menus at $13 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner, plus a new family meal option at over 20 of Downtown’s most popular eateries. Curbside, carryout, and limited indoor and outdoor seating options will be available for diners to patronize safely and at their own comfort level.

Downtown Dining Week: Winter Edition participants include: AJ Bombers, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Brunch MKE, Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar, Café at the Pfister, The Capital Grille, Cubanitas, Flannery’s, Mason Street Grill, Oak Barrel Public House, Oggie’s, Onesto, Proof Pizza, Rodizio Grill–The Brazilian Steakhouse, Smoke Shack, The Social American Tavern, Third Street Tavern, Vagabond, Ward’s House of Prime, Who’s on Third and Zarletti.

“Given the effects of the pandemic on our downtown businesses, we need to support local restaurants now more than ever, especially during the colder months,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “It’s why we’re offering a bonus Downtown Dining Week event with some modified pricing, that’s still a win-win for the consumer and the restaurateur, and where customers can opt to dine in or take out.”

As a bonus incentive for participating in Downtown Dining Week, four diners will be awarded more than $250 in dining gift certificates. To enter, participants will be asked to complete a Downtown Dining Week survey following their experience at DowntownDiningMKE.com by Monday, Feb. 8 and four winners will be randomly drawn.