Everything You Need to Know About Old Fashioned Fest 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images

Join us for a toast to a Milwaukee classic—the Old Fashioned—on Thursday, Oct. 10 at The Cooperage! You won't want to miss this whiskey vs. brandy showdown of both classic and re-imagined Old Fashioneds made by your favorite Milwaukee-area bars and restaurants. At the end of the night, all attendees will vote on their favorite Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey Old Fashioned, favorite Copper & Kings Brandy Old Fashioned and Best Overall Old Fashioned.

Tickets

In advance: $28 General Admission | 6-9 p.m. $43 VIP | 5-9 p.m. (VIP includes UNLIMITED sampling 5-6 p.m. followed by general admission.) At the door: $35 General Admission $50 VIP

Ticket includes sampling of old fashioned cocktails from local bars and restaurants, food samples, music and more! VIP tickets include an extra hour of UNLIMITED sampling, socializing with vendors, and a muffin tin to hold all of your delicious drinks! Click here to order tickets now.

Competitors

Bar Louie

Bibinger's

Bittercube Bar & Bazaar

Boone & Crockett

Gary's Old Fashioned Mix

Meyer Brothers Old Fashioned Mix

The Original

The Packing House

... and more TBA!

Do you think your bar or restaurant has what it takes to earn the title of Best Old Fashioned? We're currently recruiting restaurants and bars for this event. Email eventreg@shepex.com for more information!

Old Fashioned Mixing Demonstration

Join us as JC Cunningham from Lost Whale takes the stage to demonstrate how to make your very own Old Fashioned. He will be breaking down how you can customize your very own Wisconsin Classic, using the right tools and ingredients—right in your own home! Demonstrations will be throughout the night, covering all of the different versions of an Old Fashioned, AND are included in your ticket!

Additional Vendors

Tapuat Kombucha

FM106.1

Bulleit Bourbon

Taco Moto food truck

Follow the Old Fashioned Fest Facebook event page to hear about all of the participating bars and restaurants.