Food Truck Finale

Summer’s almost over, and winter’s a long season just steps away. We’re not ready to say farewell to the fair season just yet, so we’re gathering on Friday, Sept. 16 from 4-8 p.m. for our final Street Eats of the season. Join us for a festival—a gathering of food trucks in the beautiful setting of Catalano Square in the heart of the Third Ward on hopefully a beautiful September afternoon/evening.

The Shepherd Express has assembled a favorite selection of food trucks, ranging in cuisine from Middle Eastern to barbecue. Whether you’re a fan of Press Belgian Liège Waffles, Happy Dough Lucky, Hard Wood Café, Southern Confections, Bavette La Boucherie, Falafel Guys or others, you’ll find the tantalizing treats to make your mouth water. We’ll even have donuts!

Then, there’s the beer. This is Milwaukee, after all, so that’s a given, and who better to furnish the beer than Lakefront Brewery. We’ll be pouring cold brews, like the popular Riverwest Stein. In addition to delectable concoctions served up from a truck and a cold one, soak in the remaining rays as you lounge on the steps and listen to the jazzy renditions of the J. Ryan Trio. Let the music carry you away as you tuck in to some succulent morsels. Give the band a tip; they donate all proceeds to charity. As a friend of mine once said, “Food just seems to taste better when it comes from a truck.” Come discover for yourselves at Street Eats, where we’ll bid adieu to summer and give it the send-off it deserves.