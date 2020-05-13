Lowlands Group to Open All Locations for Carryout and Brunch

× Expand Courtesy Lowlands Group

Lowlands Group restaurants will reopen for carryout on Friday, May 15. Longtime neighborhood-staples like Café Hollander on Downer and Centraal Grand Café & Tappery on Lincoln and KK in Bay View will be offering abbreviated menus from Wednesday to Sunday and brunch on Sundays at all eight locations.

The carryout menus focus on comfort food, with some new items including fried chicken buckets, enhanced fish fries, and beverage packages to-go. Lowlands is rolling out a new street food lineup of easy-to-eat snack items, like fish bites and mac and cheese croquettes. Customer-favorite beverages, from Bloody Mary and Old Fashioned kits, along with Lowlands’ unmatched bier selection in the form of growlers and crowlers. Sunday brunch is also back at all locations.

“If they’re anything like us, we know our customers are missing their everyday routines, from grabbing a bier after work to meeting friends for brunch on Sunday,” says Eric Wagner, Lowlands Group CEO. “While we can’t open our dining rooms and patios yet, we’re hoping some of our new offerings and old favorites will provide a bit of a bright spot, or as we like to say, ‘Gezellig,’ as people adapt and look forward to the future.”

Staying true to Lowlands’ authentic, local concepts, each restaurant will offer a unique to-go experience:

Buckatabon’s menu highlights include Northwoods favorites – prime rib, BBQ ribs, lasagna and fish fry – along with drink packages and brunch on Sunday. Since the restaurant’s recent debut, menu additions include a buffalo chicken bucket (starting next Thursday), urban cowboy cheeseburger, and new frozen to-go treats including pudding shots and frozen grasshoppers. A new Old Fashioned Milkshake IPA is now available in growlers, the result of a collaboration with Eagle Park Brewing Company.

To-go from Café Benelux offers an elevated dining experience, from the comfort of home. New menu items include a Nashville hot chicken bucket and walleye fish fry on Friday nights. A nod to the restaurant’s popular wintertime Lux Domes experience, a free coveted all-purpose Lux Domes mug will be added to all drink packages.

Lowlands Group is rolling out its “New” Amsterdam Snacks street grub line at its five Café Hollander locations featuring mac and cheese croquettes, fish bites, big street pretzel, bitterballen and frites. Café Hollander’s family-friendly fare includes grand café classic salads, sandwiches, burgers, kids meals and new "bucket" dinners: Red Light fried chicken legs and Hollander fish fry. Drink packages include Lowlands Brewing Collaborative growlers.

Centraal’s eclectic international menu allows at home diners to travel the world, from the comfort of home. The restaurant’s tap curations are available in trio crowler packages comprised of three different biers, with a free crowler coozie. New to-go food items include a Peri-Peri fried chicken bucket.

Lowlands Group is committed to continuing to serve its employee base as well. As part of the reopening, the company is bringing back all of its full-time salaried managers at full pay. The company is also covering 100 percent of employee health insurance costs in April and May and offers an employee family meal program.

“The resilience and dedication our teams have shown since day one of this shutdown has been both inspiring and humbling. Without their enthusiasm and willingness to adapt, without their passion for this industry and their genuine appreciation for our guests, we would not have been able to pull this off,” says Wagner. “This company has always operated like one big family, and just like families everywhere, we’re relying on each other now more than ever. It’s been a tough few months, but the challenges have only reinforced our commitment to our family, and to the families we hope to see in our dining rooms and on our patios in the very near future.”

All locations will be open for to-go service Wednesdays through Sundays for dinner, and Sundays for brunch. For detailed menus, along with current information about hours and ordering, visit lowlandsgroup.com.