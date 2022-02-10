Milwaukee’s Favorite Fish Fries as Voted by Our Readers

× Expand Lakefront Brewery fish fry Lakefront Brewery's fish fry

Just about every restaurant in Southeast Wisconsin has a Friday fish fry or some variation of that long-running tradition. In the 2021 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee, our readers chose Lakefront Brewery as their favorite—but the contest was fierce. Here are some thoughts about Lakefront and the four finalists for the Best of Milwaukee Fish Fry.

Kegel’s Inn

5901 W. National Ave.

kegelsinn.com

414-257-9999

Kegel’s wood-paneled dining room with wall murals puts you in the mood for a hearty meal. Entrees include steaks and chops and many German house specialties. German beer is on tap. The whole set up conjures a vision of Old Milwaukee, and what could be more Old Milwaukee than a Friday fish fry? Enjoy in dining in, experience the beer garden when the weather is right or pick up at the drive through.

× Expand Photo: Kegel's Inn kegels-inn.com Kegel's fish fry Kegel's fish fry

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

lakefrontbrewery.com

414-372-8800

More of a beer hall than a pub, Lakefront’s hospitality is legendary, and so are their beers. Their spacious bar and dining area, overlooking the river, feature Lakefront’s array of beers and an extensive restaurant menu with everything from a Friday fish fry and cheese curds to mac & cheese, brats and kielbasa. Don’t miss their famous brewery tour.

The Packing House

900 E. Layton Ave.

packinghousemke.com

414-483-5054

The Packing House is an always comfortable reminder of the golden age of supper-club dining with its generous portions and selection of appetizers, soups, steaks, poultry, veal, seafood—and great fish fries. On a busy Friday during Lent, the cars are backed up down the street for the drive-through.

× Expand Photo: The Packing House - Facebook Packing House fish fry The Packing House's fish fry

Sandra’s on the Park

10049 W. Forest Home Ave.

sandrasonthepark.com

414-235-8889

Sandra’s on the Park is a “supper club with a modern twist.” Sandra’s has gathered a loyal fan base, and continues to build on that with every bite of their renowned ribs or sip of their traditional Old Fashioned. Generous portions will satisfy most Wisconsinite appetites or allow for some tasty leftovers the next day. In Wisconsin, a supper club without a good Friday fish fry is unthinkable.

× Expand Photo: Sandra's on the Park - Facebook Sandra's on the Park fish fry Sandra's on the Park's fish fry

The Stillery

W204N14025 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Richfield

thestillerywi.com

262-674-2033

The Stillery is a rustic place is known for great tasting and imaginatively presented bar food—burgers, wraps and wings, mac and cheese, house made pizzas, cheese curds and—yes, a Wednesday and Friday beer-battered fish fry. Wash it down with a superb selection of whiskeys, cocktail kits and beer.