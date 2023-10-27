October 2023 Restaurant News

× Expand Photo: Octane Coffee - getoctanecoffee.com Octane Coffee Pewaukee Octane Coffee Pewaukee

A popular vegan restaurant introduced their latest concept, and a riverfront seafood restaurant will temporarily transition into a supper club for the holidays.

Octane Coffee, a fully automated coffee experience, opened at W229N1400 Westwood Drive, Pewaukee. The drive-through only stand uses robotic technology to quickly serve coffee, coffee drinks and beverages. Octane Coffee partners with local Pilcrow Coffee, Stone Creek Coffee and Healthy Roots Juices.

Plant Vibes, the latest concept by Twisted Plants owners Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne, opened Oct. 17 at Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. Plant Vibes offers healthy plant-based bowls, sandwiches and hand-held items. Twisted Plants still serves their vegan comfort foods at two brick-and-mortar locations in Cudahy and Milwaukee’s East Side, with a third location planned for West Allis. Their food truck also appears at events throughout the area.

× Expand Photo: Dia Bom - diabomfood.com Dia Bom Dia Bom

Dia Bom fusion restaurant will close its vendor space at Crossroads Collective and transition to a brick-and-mortar restaurant at Lincoln Warehouse. They will move into the space currently occupied by Mor Bakery & Café, makers of dedicated gluten-free bakery and foods. Mor is seeking a new location.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a Huntington Beach, Calif. based restaurant chain specializing in pizza and pub fare, is expected to open in spring 2024 at 17430 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield.

Big Boy lives on—Chaz Hastings and Scott Carleton, who brought the beloved Midwest restaurant chain back to Wisconsin when they opened a Big Boy location in Germantown in 2021, will open Big Boy Burger & Sweets at N64 W23760 Main St., Sussex. The menu will feature familiar favorites like the double-decker burger, and new items like ice cream, malts and boozy shakes.

Hastings and Carleton will eventually sell their building in Germantown and close that location.

Luis Santacruz, the grandson of the owner of Landmark Family Restaurant (3451 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), opened Landmark by the Lake (4671 S Lake Dr., Cudahy). Santacruz’s new venture features breakfast and lunch options such as skillets, omelets and pancakes, as well as cocktails.

This and That

Gene's Supper Club on the River logo

Barnacle Bud’s (1955 S. Hilbert St.), the popular seafood restaurant in Bay View known for its casual, quirky vibe and riverfront patio, will transform its dining room into Gene’s Supper Club during December. Head chef Mike Falk is expected to finalize the menu over the coming weeks.

Barnacle Bud’s management confirmed via a mid-October Facebook post that they are not transitioning into a new restaurant, but rather, “Our intention is solely to host this pop-up event, commencing on Friday, Nov. 24, and concluding at the end of December (perhaps into January).”

Saz’s Hospitality Group (838 S. Second St.) announced an outdoor addition for South Second, their event venue in Walker’s Point. Saz’s plans to add a new outdoor patio with a bar and a balcony overlooking the space, along with additional parking. The expansion is scheduled to be completed by late spring of 2024.

The Bartolotta Restaurants has several culinary events planned for fall, including a partnership with the Wisconsin Restaurant Association for the Cheers to Hospitality tasting event on Nov. 11. The culinary gala, which takes place at Discovery World, will feature dozens of Milwaukee restaurants including Bacchus–A Bartolotta Restaurant and Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro. All proceeds will benefit the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation. For more information about upcoming events or to purchase tickets, visit bartolottas.com.

× Expand Photo: Sugar & Flour - sugarandflourcookies.com Sugar & Flour Sugar & Flour

George and Karen Herrera, owners of Sugar & Flour Bakery in Greendale, plan to open a new bakery and café next year at River One, on First and Becher streets.

Closings

C-viche announced on social media that it is closing its location at 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the Bay View neighborhood. The last day of service was Oct. 22. No reason was stated for the closure, but all staff will transfer to C-viche’s location at 4330 N. Oakland Ave., in Shorewood, while management searches for a new location. C-viche, a Peruvian restaurant, opened in Bay View in 2016. The Shorewood location opened last year.

× Expand Photo: Press Waffles - Facebook Press Waffles Trailer Jane camper Press Waffles Trailer Jane camper

Press, makers of Belgian Liège waffles, closed its café space at 207 E. Buffalo St., in the Marshall Building. Press is expected to still operate as a mobile operation, so look for their popular “Trailer Jane” light-green and white vintage camper at various events. Press also distributes frozen waffle toaster packs through retailers such as Sendik’s Food Market.

Punch Bowl Social has officially closed its location in the Deer District. The national bar and restaurant chain featured activities such as karaoke and mini-bowling. The business operated for four years.

Travolino MKE (2315 N. Murray Ave.) abruptly closed at the beginning of October.