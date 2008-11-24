×

Sometimes, a column unexpectedly falls into your lap.



On a day that found me wracked with a horrid case of writer's block, a ray of sunshine flashed across my flat screen in the form of this email from Sarah at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington:

Every month, we produce a small newsletter, "Wine Notes," for the University of Washington Business School. This month, we're featuring an article on "The Perfect Wine to Bring Home for Thanksgiving" and were hoping we could get your advice. We've come up with four somewhat comical but very real situations that many of us will be facing this November:

Aficianados...what? -- An impressive choice that the wine enthusiast would take note of.

"I Want to Marry your Daughter" -- A great wine for those who have no honors diploma from WSET.

"I'm home. Is the game on?" -- An average wine that your kid brother wouldn't make fun of you for.

Frat-Brother Reunion -- Would serve well as a fifth bottle...or a sixth.



We were hoping you might have a suggestion for each situation. Our audience is price sensitive and has a preference for Washington/Oregon wines.