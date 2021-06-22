Restaurants Ramp Up in June

Several chain restaurants opened or are planning to open their first Wisconsin locations, and some local favorites are reopening after pandemic closures. Many restauranteurs report they're having difficulty finding employees, so this month we’re including hiring information provided by the restaurants.

Openings:

Wisconsinites over a certain age are rejoicing at the return of a Big Boy restaurant, after a 26-year absence. Wisconsin Big Boy opened at N116W15841 Main St, Germantown. Their renowned double-decker burgers are back, along with their smiling, checkered overalls-clad mascot.

Canela Café is scheduled to open in July or August at 2621 N. Downer Ave. They’ll serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients.

Wisconsin’s first Doughnuttery location opened at Mayfair Mall, in Wauwatosa. The chain offers an array of fresh, uniquely sugared mini doughnuts

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, a Chicago-based pizzeria chain, is opening in July at 2720 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha. The restaurant is known for their signature deep dish pizza made from a family recipe. As of mid-June, they were hiring; visit loumalnatis.com/careers.

After being closed for more than a year during the pandemic, the spy themed SafeHouse (779 N. Front St.) launched “Operation Reopen” on June 9. (No, they still won’t divulge the password.) The adjoining Newsroom Pub has also reopened.

A second Shake Shack restaurant is planned for the Town of Brookfield, 585 N. Barker Road. The property previously housed a Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. (Perkins no longer has a presence in Milwaukee.).

Sneaky Pete’s, a seasonal outdoor stand from Pete’s Pops, opens June 25 at the Milwaukee Public Market. In addition to Pete’s signature frozen treats in flavors like salted watermelon and coffee n' donuts, look for a newly released line of alcoholic slushies.

The Tandem (1848 W. Fond du Lac Ave.) owner Caitlin Cullen will reopen the restaurant this summer. The Tandem closed March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, Cullen converted the restaurant to a soup kitchen to provide thousands of meals to people in need. (Upstart Kitchen, in Sherman Phoenix, will take over the meal program.)

Tupelo Honey Cafe, a new chain restaurant specializing in Southern food, opens next month in the Third Ward’s Huron Building, 511 N. Broadway. Tupelo is holding a hiring through July 9 at Homewood Suites Milwaukee Downtown location. For more information, visit harri.com/tupelohoney.

Vendetta Coffee Bar is set to open this summer at 7613 W. State St., in Wauwatosa. Customers can enjoy coffee, cappuccinos and macchiatos, along with Italian wines, local beers and appetizers.

Closures

Celesta (1978 N. Farwell), the vegan restaurant founded by chef Melanie Manuel, closed at the end of May. Manuel plans to do pop-up diners, events and cooking classes.

Other News

The Lowlands Group announced the return of its popular summer live music series at its restaurants across the greater Milwaukee area. For more information about Lowland Group’s 2021 Music Series, visit lowlandsgroup.com/2021musicseries.

The Bartolotta Restaurants shared that Chef Aaron Bickham has been promoted to Executive Chef for The Bartolotta Restaurants. Bickham will oversee menu development, culinary leadership, operations and guest experience. The Bartolotta Restaurants are currently hiring; for a list of open positions, visit bartolottas.com/careers.

Hue Restaurant, a Vietnamese restaurant at 2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is renovating the former Sven’s Café, located on the same block at 2699 S. Kinnickinnic. The new space will have a larger kitchen, an expanded dining room and an outdoor patio.

Valeri Lucks, CEO of Pie Incorporated (Honeypie Cafe, SmallPie, Palomino) announced she’ll stop using the tipped minimum wage ($2.33 per hour in Wisconsin) and is instead adopting a “One Fair Wage” living hourly wage for both front-and back-of-house employees.

Beer Gardens Galore

Indeed Brewing opened a new rooftop space, Indeed at el Jardín, on the Clock Shadow Building’s green roof. The space is situated among CORE/El Centro’s rooftop herb garden and apiary. Indeed will donate $1 from every beer sold to CORE/El Centro, a non-profit organization offering affordable holistic wellness services in Spanish and English.

Third Space Brewing opened a beer garden at Elm Grove Village Park, and Gathering Place Brewing will operate a pop-up beer garden within Bay View’s soon-to-open Flour & Feed Marketplace, 2160 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Waukesha-based Raised Grain Brewing Co. launched a pop-up beer garden at various Waukesha County parks.

Kegel's Inn opened a beer garden at the War Memorial Center. It features authentic German food and beer.

In other suds news, Central Waters Brewing Co., based in Amherst, Wis., announced they will take over the former Captain Pabst Pilot House within the Pabst Brewing complex. 1840 Brewing Co. reopened its taproom after being closed since March 2020, and Lakefront Brewery has resumed in-person tours.