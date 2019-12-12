Sherman Phoenix Food Hall Guide

facebook.com/theshermanphoenix/
The Sherman Phoenix Entrepreneurial Hub recently celebrated its one year anniversary. The goal of Sherman Phoenix is to serve as a model for healing our city by generating positive economic and social returns in communities of color.
In this first year, we've had an opportunity to visit six of the eight food vendors located within the food hall. Here's a roundup of those articles.
1
The Sherman Phoenix Entrepreneurial Hub is Open and Thriving
“The community has been very responsive so far. Having something in close proximity of African American businesses is very encouraging.”
2
Healthy Food Choices at Sherman Phoenix
Sherman Phoenix is an entrepreneurial hub where business owners of color can rent space for their boutiques, restaurants and more.
3
Lush Pops Up Bold Flavor Combinations
Lush Popcorn is a local business cooking gourmet and liquor-infused popcorn, now with a brick-and-mortar location in Sherman Phoenix.
4
Baker Carries on Family Traditions at Sherman Phoenix
Adija Greer-Smith of Confectionately Yours by GGG bakes cakes, cookies and other treats following her grandmother’s recipes.
5
Sauce & Spice Brings Classic Pizza to Sherman Phoenix
“People love pizza, and it’s very popular with all ages,” owner Monica Oliver says. “We want people to come and see what we have to offer.”
6
Sherman Phoenix Businesses Are Rising in the Wake of the Sherman Park Uprising
In the wake of The Sherman Park uprising, the Sherman Phoenix is continuing to offer opportunities for small businesses.
7
Buffalo Boss Brings a Taste of Brooklyn to Milwaukee
Buffalo Boss offers a taste of Brooklyn with organically raised, hormone-free and antibiotic-free wings, along with vegetarian meatless Impossible Wings.
8
Next Level Vegans' Meatless Comfort Food
For customers exploring veganism, Next Level serves an array of sandwiches, wraps, tacos, gyros and salads.
9
Purple Door Brings Indulgent Delights to Sherman Phoenix
Purple Door Ice Cream is probably the first business one sees when entering Sherman Phoenix.
10
Funky (and Unique) Spring Rolls at Sherman Phoenix
Funky Fresh Spring Rolls in Sherman Phoenix offers imaginative, healthy and nutritional fillings.
11
Bigger Wings and Crispier Fries at Buffalo Boss
Brooklyn-based Buffalo Boss bring East Coast flavors to Sherman Phoenix.
12
Tantalizing Pizza at Sherman Phoenix
Sauce & Spice’s pizza-making process is fast, fun and leaves nary a millimeter of that crust untopped.
