August Restaurant News

Popular Bay View restauranters launched a new breakfast-lunch spot, and Milwaukee says farewell to two establishments with ties to our brewing heritage.

Sabrosa’s Frank Sanchez and Ruben Piirainen opened their new breakfast-lunch spot, Sisu Cafe, at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The restaurant features a bakery case with pastries, breakfast specialties served all day, a deli cooler with soups and salads, sandwiches and lunch specialties.

Entrepreneur Whitney Walker is proposing The Food Truck Park for a surface parking lot at 7015 W. Capitol Drive, on Milwaukee’s North Side. The park would feature rotating food trucks each day. Operators would pay a daily entry fee to serve during the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., six days per week.

The Bartolotta Restaurants will expand its award-winning dining portfolio with The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant, on Nagawicka Lake, in the former Seven Seas restaurant space located at 1807 Nagawicka Rd, Hartland. The Commodore is expected to open in the summer of 2023.

Also, The Bartolotta Restaurants has acquired the full ownership of the New England-style seafood restaurant Harbor House, located on Milwaukee’s lakefront at 550 N. Harbor Drive. Harbor House had been jointly owned by The Bartolotta Restaurants and The Endeavors Group, headed by the late entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Cudahy.

The Lowlands Group is partnering with Cobalt Partners for a project called The Lokal, which would bring a Café Hollander location and The Feisty Loon to the 84South development, located on the northwest corner of 84th and Layton, in Greenfield.

Marty’s Pizza (16680 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield) has reopened for carryout and lunchtime delivery service.

Sticky Rice restaurant, serving Lao and Thai dishes, opened at 707 E. Brady St. Their takeout-only location in Riverwest remains open.

This and That

Tony’s BBQ Unlimited (3510 W. Villard Ave.), known for Southern cooking and a soul food buffet, is for sale. Owner Anthony Sephus is retiring and looking for a family to take over the business.

Lou Malnati’s Brookfield location is offering a deal on their private party room to all fantasy football fans. Those that want to host an ultimate fantasy draft event can book their draft party at Lou Malnati’s Brookfield and receive half-off draft beers, two free appetizers and AV hook-ups. The private room fee will be waived. The offer is valid on parties booked Sunday through Thursday; minimum bill is $150, with a maximum time frame of three hours.

BBQ Holdings, Inc., the parent company of the Wisconsin-based Famous Dave’s restaurant chain, will be purchased by the Canadian franchisor MTY Food Group, which owns the Papa Murphy’s brand.

Closings:

After a 25-year run, Third Ward/Riverwalk mainstay Milwaukee Ale House (233 N. Water St.) announced via Facebook that Sept. 11, 2022, will be its last day of operation. Opened by Jim McCabe in 1997, the brew pub and restaurant is the original home of Milwaukee Brewing Co., known for beers such as Louie’s Demise, Outboard and seasonal varieties like Polish Moon. The post states a reason for the closure is that it leases space and “the building owners have decided to go in a different direction.”

Also, Milwaukee Brewing Co. has been sold to a new brewery and will close its taproom at 1128 N. Ninth St., near Fiserv Forum.

The Brown Bottle Tavern and Eating Hall (221 W. Galena St.), located in Schlitz Park, closed permanently. The establishment originally opened in 1938 as a Schlitz Brewery tasting room and has since closed and reopened several times under various owner/operators. F Street Hospitality was the most recent operator.