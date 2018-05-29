Imaginative Mexican Dishes at Milwaukee Public Market

Nestled in a corner of Milwaukee Public Market, Margarita Paradise (400 N. Water St.) purveys imaginative Mexican fare prepared promptly within the indoor shopping and dining plaza.

The menu isn’t much longer than the counter space that provides its only seating, but is packed with fresh takes on basic items in one of the most popular of ethnic cuisines.

Among Paradise’s tacos, diners may have their own built from lists of meats and fixings or opt for a number of specialty selections. Among the latter, grilled chicken, shrimp and al pastor pork are garnished with such complements as pineapple avocado and sprinkles of chihuahua cheese on freshly prepared corn or white flour tortillas; the more basic varieties may be tried at an enticing deal of three for $5 on Tuesday.

And if concerns over budget or sobriety take Margarita Paradise’s signature tequila-based beverages out of consideration, sweet, milky horchata topped with a generous garnish of cinnamon makes for a fine way to down its south-of-the-Rio Grande street eating.