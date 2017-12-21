Tap Takeover Podcast Blooper Reel 2017

New episode is up. Listen here:

×

The Tap Takeover Podcast crew gathers to do a deep dive into some of the funny moments which didn’t make it on the air this year.

Including bloopers from our interviews with Half Acre, Stillmank, Girls Pint Out, and Central Waters, as well as random thoughts on Jim’s childhood, the “Miller Light of Stouts,” and the infamous Mango Magnifico tape.

Be prepared, this episode might be a bit more raunchy than most, but it’s all in good fun as we look back at a hilarious 2017, and turn our eyes towards an exciting 2018 on the Podcast.

Grab a pint of Yellowbelly Sundae to join our tasting, and cheers to you and yours this holiday season!

Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes or Libsyn to get an alert when new episodes are released. And don't forget to Like, Share and Rate us on your podcast listening platform as well!