Bump and Grindr

Dear Ruthie,

I lost my boyfriend because I didn’t tell him I had a Grindr account. I found myself alone and horny one day, so I met someone on the hook-up ap, and the two of us messed around. Now my boyfriend hates me. Is there a way out of this?

Thanks,

Mr. Blue

Dear Mr. Blue (Balls),

I’d like to say I can help, but you made your bed (or screwed in it), so now it’s time to lie in it. How horny were you that you couldn’t keep it in your pants until your guy got home? Besides that, if you were truly in love with your honey, you would have closed your Grindr account.

All I can suggest, Horny-Wan Kenobi, is that you try your best to apologize to your boyfriend, explain why you strayed, promise it won’t happen again and close that damn account! Hopefully, he’ll give you a second chance, and the two of you can begin working on gaining trust once again. Good luck, sweetie.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Sept. 19—“Hey, Kitty Girls” Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Local favorite Sylvia Nyx loves pussies and wants to share that excitement with you! The feline fem hosts this hump-day happening that includes drink specials, a drag show, dancing and more. The fun starts at 10 p.m., so get your excuse ready for work Thursday morning.

Sept. 21—Really Grand Fridays at LUCE Lighting & Design (5407 W. Vliet St.): Help the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center raise funds with this decadent celebration. Mix and mingle, enjoy appetizers and libations and relish the good the center does with this posh, 6:30-9:30 p.m. soiree. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased at mkelgbt.org, or simply pay $75 at the door.

Sept. 21—Justin Timberlake’s “The Man of the Woods” Tour at Fiserv Forum (111 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Justin Timberlake brings his stellar show (and sweet little keester!) to Brew City with this incredible new concert. Check out Milwaukee’s new venue (and that sweet little keester!) with this 7:30 p.m. event. Tickets start at $53 and go as high as $929—yes, you read that correctly. Hit ticketmaster.com to see which seats make the most sense for you...to see Justin’s sweet little keester!

Sept. 21—Fetish Friday at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave, Kenosha): Indulge your dark side and get your dirty-dirty on when you don your best gear for this 10 p.m. bash. Mr. Wisconsin Leather 2017 hosts the night that pays homage to all things leather, rubber, kinky and piggy, so head down south and let your fetish flag fly!

Sept. 22—Walker’s Point Fifth Street Fest (730 S. Fifth St.): This noon-10 p.m. street party was a highlight of last summer, so I’m sure this year will be an even bigger bash. Check out the restaurants, bars, clubs and businesses of South Fifth Street, while enjoying local vendors, food, beverages, art and three stages of live entertainment all day long. Join my girls and me at 9:15 p.m. for Hamburger Mary’s Drag Divas Show, and let’s celebrate the end of summer together. Visit 5thstreetfest.com for more information.

Sept. 22-23—Annual Mural Festival at Black Cat Alley (2122 N. Prospect Ave.): Celebrate the unveiling of several new murals in Black Cat Alley and enjoy dance performances, food trucks and more art than you can shake a paintbrush at. The fun starts at 10 a.m. both days, so bring the family to this free event. Visit facebook.com/events/935901373279347 for more information.

Sept. 22-23—Milwaukee’s Vanishing LGBT Landmarks Walking Tour (400 N. Plankinton Ave.): Part of Doors Open Milwaukee, this incredible one-hour walking tour features stops at the city’s first known “queer speakeasy” to the popular cruising “fruit loop” of the 1940s. You’ll learn about long-gone discos and dives and how these establishments contributed to the strength our LGBTQ community celebrates today. Each $10 ticket to the 1 p.m. event includes a copy of the book LGBT Milwaukee. See doorsopenmilwaukee for tickets and visit facebook.com/events/844218349110025 for more information about the tour.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.

Don’t miss Ruthie’s new reality show, “Camp Wannakiki,” on YouTube.