Get Involved and Volunteer

Dear Ruthie,

I recently moved back to Milwaukee and want to get more involved in the LGBTQ community. What’s the best way to do that?

Help a Guy Out, Out and About

Dear Outie,

You’re in luck, toots! This community is very welcoming and glad to extend an open hand. (Don’t get dirty, sugar.) I’m talking about jumping in and becoming a valuable part of this colorful city. The easiest, quickest way to do that? Volunteer, volunteer, volunteer! There are so many ways for you to help the community while meeting new people and having fun.

Check out volunteer opportunities at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Cream City Foundation, LGBT Chamber of Commerce and AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin . Don’t forget about Courage Milwaukee, Diverse & Resilient or Fair Wisconsin.

You should also consider joining some of the sporting organizations in town—either playing or volunteering. The Milwaukee Gay Volleyball Association, Milwaukee Gay Sports Network, SSBL Softball, MilMaids Bowling League and Holiday Invitational Bowl are perfect options.

Still can’t find a group that trips your trigger? What about volunteering for Pridefest or the Milwaukee Pride Parade. Those are huge events that are always looking for helping hands.

That said, check out my social calendar. You’ll find even more ways to get involved in the community (and have a helluva time doing it). So, strap on your volunteer panties and get out there! We’re waiting to meet you!

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

April 25: Milwaukee Chamber on Tap at The Pasta Tree (1503 N. Farwell Ave.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this 5:30-7 p.m. mixer of like-minded business owners and professionals. Come experience what the chamber has to offer during the happy hour that’s open to all.

April 26: Rick Astley at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Don’t let this ’80s pop icon down! Rick Astley brings his soulful stylings to Cream City with an 8 p.m. concert. Swing by PabstTheater.org for tickets that start at $35. Who is ready to Rickroll?

April 28: Milwaukee SAGA: An LGBT College Conference at Todd Wehr Auditorium (1047 N. Broadway): MSOE Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) hosts this 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. conference for college leaders looking to learn how their school can best impact the LGBTQA+ communities in their areas. Breakout sessions, workshops, keynote speakers and more make this an exciting day of learning, brainstorming and networking. Registration prices vary, so see milwaukeesaga.com for more info or email contactus@milwaukeesaga.com.

April 28: Make a Promise Gala at The Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): “Welcome to Broadway” is the theme for this much-anticipated fundraiser that benefits the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW). The formal evening kicks off with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and entertainment at 7:30 p.m. with dancing and drinks to follow. Tickets start at $100 and can be found at one.bidpal.net/makeapromise/welcome.

April 28: The Resis-Dance at Art*Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): What happens when you combine one of the city’s coolest bars with a dance party? You get this kooky fundraiser for Planned Parenthood that’s sure to put a smile on your face all weekend long. A $5 donation at the door gets you in on the fun with Milwaukee’s best DJs, craft cocktails and hip artwork. Don’t miss the 9 p.m. change-of-pace party!

April 28: Baby Bear’s Bearded Ladies at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): Step right up, step right up! Ladies and gentleman, welcome to the greatest show on earth! Emcee Baby Bear puts the spotlight on bearded queens who are taking Brew Town by storm. Enjoy intense beats, dancing, drink specials and more during this 10 p.m. salute to bearded circus broads. And, after all, who doesn’t love spending time under a big top?

April 29: SSBL Softball Sign-Up Party at LVL Bistro (801 S. Second St.): Thinking about joining the city’s LGBTQ+ softball league? Come to this 2 p.m. party and meet the players! Mix and mingle with the team, get to know how the league works, enjoy some munchies and beverages (these folks drink...a lot), and sign up for a good time this summer.

April 29: “Lady Bunny Returns” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The drag legend returns to Milwaukee’s burger haven with her naughty, bawdy act of song parodies, comedy and more. If you missed Bunny before, now is your chance to check her out. If you caught Bunny the last time she was in town, belly up to the bar for an 8 p.m. night of new laughs. See bunnatmarysmke.brownpapertickets.com for tickets starting at $27.

April 30: Project Q Drop-In at The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Free and open to anyone between the ages of 13 and 24, this event is for you if you’re looking to make new friends, find support and feel part of a community. Drop in 3-7 p.m. to learn how the Community Center and Project Q can help you be all that you can be!

follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester.