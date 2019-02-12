Is Milwaukee Going Soft?

When it comes to cooking up a little fun in the bedroom, it seems some guys are blowing their lids before the pot boils. This is a bigger problem than a lot of people think, and I held off on answering these questions “prematurely,” particularly because I ain’t no doctor! That said, let’s review a few emails I received on this sticky situation.

Dear Ruthie,

The guy I’m dating is a premature ejaculator. Sometimes, he pulls the trigger before I even get my jeans off. I don’t think I can take it anymore because our sex life sucks. Is there any hope for him or this how it’s going to be?

Help please,

Mr. Clean Up

Dear Ruthie,

I think my boyfriend ejaculates way too fast. He says it’s normal. I’ve never timed it, but it’s really quick. What can I do to talk with about this because so far, he doesn’t listen to a thing I say? Any ideas?

(Signed)

Quick on the Draw

Dear Ruthie,

After my husband turned 50, he started climaxing in a fraction of the time he did in the past. Is this normal for men as they age?

Sincerely,

Feeling Confused

Dear Clean, Quick and Confused,

Sounds like a lot of guys are shooting their rocket before the countdown even begins. If your guy is jettisoning his bomb before the mission is complete, he might be suffering from premature ejaculation or PE.

This happens with a lot of men but fear not! There are several treatments your guy can consider after he discusses this with his doctor. Let your honey know that, like any other medical concern, this is of importance to you. Remind him that you need him to be the healthiest he can be, so it’s key that he discuss this with his doctor or a urologist. After all, with a little input from a medical professional, the action in the bedroom will improve for both of you!

Ruthie’s Valentine’s Week Social Calendar

Feb. 14—‘Shred Your Ex & Find the Next’ Day at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): It’s time to shred ’em and forget ’em at this Levi/leather bar. Bring a photo of your ex anytime between 11 a.m. and midnight, put it in the bar’s paper shredder and enjoy a free drink. Stick around to celebrate Valentine’s Day and remember that men who take their shirts off get a discount on beverages.

Feb. 14—LGBT+ Adults Game Night at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Enjoy a safe and sober space this Valentine’s when you take in a night of socializing, board games and light, nonalcoholic refreshments. Bring your own game or play one from the center during the free 5-7:30 p.m. get-together.

Feb. 14—‘That’s Amore Valentine’s Day’ at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Treat your special someone to a night of food, laughs and prizes when Karen Valentine emcees a heartfelt night of Valentine’s Day bingo. Doors open at 6 p.m., featuring an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet. Enjoy bingo at 7:30 p.m., champagne and more! See brownpapertickets.com for your $15 reservation.

Feb. 14—‘Love on Top’ Vers Party at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): It’s Beyoncé a-go-go at this week’s “Vers” party at This Is It! Enjoy Beyoncé tunes all night (starting at 8 p.m.) as well as the bar’s legendary drink specials... and let’s not forget the friendliest bartenders in town!

Feb. 15—Fetish Night at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha): If you’re swooning over an extra naughty Valentine this year, your dreams might come true down south. Just a hop, skip and jump from Cream City, this incredible club hosts a monthly fetish party that’s not to be missed. Dress in your favorite gear and get your kink on during the 10 p.m. festivities.

Feb. 16—Valentine’s Day Glitter Ball at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): The Gay-Straight Alliance of North Division High School hosts this free glittery dance for youth ages 13 to 24. Dress to impress in your glitziest glam for the 5-8 p.m. party which includes pizza and snacks, music, DJ and more. Contact jerdheim@mkelgbt.org for information on the ball, including the Gay-Straight Summit taking place earlier in the day.

Feb. 17—‘Queens of Heart Drag Revue’ at Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.): If Valentine’s Day slipped past you, don’t worry! This 6:30 p.m. drag show has you covered. A $10 door charge gets you into the show and access to the cash bar and full menu. Felix Valentine hosts the kooky night of post-Valentine’s bliss.

Feb. 19—‘Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Concert at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave): Considered one of the greatest performers of our time, Elton John brings his goodbye tour to Milwaukee with an 8 p.m. concert that’s sure to go down in history. Nab your tickets via ticketmaster.com (price starting at $45.50). Don’t miss this chance to wish Sir Elton a Brew City farewell.

Ask Ruthie a question and share your events at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss her hilarious reality show on YouTube—“Camp Wannakiki!”