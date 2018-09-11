Let's Have a Kiki!

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend loves having people over. I love entertaining, too, but he goes overboard with cooking and cleaning and everything. His planning creates so much tension that I don’t even want to have people over anymore. He’s taken the fun out of it; we fight about it, and it happens regularly. What can I do? I don’t want to quit hosting friends, but I think this is hurting our relationship.

Please Answer This One,

Party Pooper

Dear Pooper,

Where’s my invite to the shindig, sugar? Put me on the list, and I’ll give you a few pointers. Until then, let your guy know that all the pre-party fighting is hurting your relationship.

Introduce him to a kiki. A “kiki” is a small gathering of friends, maybe with cocktails, possibly with a nibble. Not quite a party, but just as fun. See if such a casual get-together doesn’t help cool his jets. (Maybe have a kiki to watch my new reality show, “Camp Wannakiki,” on YouTube!) You could even handle all the planning for him, so he sees firsthand how carefree entertaining can be. Let me know how it goes, honey buns!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Sept. 12—NEWaukee’s Night Market at West Wisconsin Avenue (on Wisconsin Ave. between Second and Fourth streets): Squeeze the last bit of fun out of summer when you hit up this exciting outdoor market. Featuring the city’s finest vendors, artists, performers and more, the open-air market runs between 5 and 10 p.m.

Sept. 14—Alison Krauss at the Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The sultry songstress brings her mix of bluegrass, country and rock to Brew City with an 8 p.m. concert. Tickets to see the Grammy winner range in price from $55 to $75. Visit pabsttheater.org and nab your seat.

Sept. 15—Bay View Bash at Kinnickinnic Avenue (between Potter and Clement streets): Looking to get the most out of the waning days of summer 2018? Then don’t miss this incredible street festival. The 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. party features dozens of vendors, lots of food and beer, beer and more beer! Check out all six stages of entertainment, including the Demo Stage where I host “The Divas of Hamburger Mary’s” show at 4:30 p.m. Stop by bayviewbash.com for more information. See you at the bash!

Sept. 15—Baby Jane’s Birthday Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): When it comes to Milwaukee’s Baby Jane Hudson, you can’t keep an old girl down—and she’s kicking up her heels with a 60th birthday celebration. A fundraiser for The Charlotte Lorraine Memorial Fund, the 6-10 p.m. night includes food, raffles, door prizes and a special 8 p.m. drag show.

Sept. 15—‘Death Checks In’ Book Reading and Signing at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.): Local author David Pederson reads from his third book, discusses the challenges of writing mystery novels and more during this casual 7 p.m. meet and greet.

Sept. 16—‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour’ at the Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Bob the Drag Queen hosts this all-star revue starring the hottest names in “Drag Race” decadence. Featuring Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Eureka, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Valentina and Violet Chachki, it’s sure to be one show that’ll sissy your walk all month long. Tickets start at $49 and run as high as $150 for a meet-and-greet option, so you better “werq” and get your seat today!

Sept. 16—Jaymes Mansfield Kiki’s with Ru-Girl Impersonators at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): After getting your life at the “Drag Race” concert (see above), hit the after show with local RuPaul legend Jaymes Mansfield. Enjoy an 11:30 p.m. drag show spotlighting impersonations of your all-time favorite contestants. You’ll also enjoy a DJ, dancing, drink specials and more.

Sept. 18—‘Camp Wannakiki’ Viewing Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Need to get caught up on America’s latest drag competition reality show? “Camp Wannakiki” contestant Pagan Holladay hosts this 7 p.m. viewing that includes drink specials, behind-the-scenes reveals and more.

Sept. 19—Chamber on Tap Happy Hour at Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this monthly mixer from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Free and open to the public, the networking opportunity is a great way to meet local business owners and other professionals who share your values.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.