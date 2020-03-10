Readers Get Sexy

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend and I have an open relationship and are into group play. Any suggestions or party guidelines you can offer?

(Signed)

Dirty Dan

Dear Dan,

“Group play”? Is that what we’re calling it now? In my day, it was known as a key party, swingers’ night or good old-fashioned whore cluster; but if you want to call it “group play,” I’m game.

If you’re into it, I’m guessing you already have a decent handle on whatever rules or guidelines your host might suggest. In general, however, I’d recommend you be clean, be respectful, wash your rosebud, clip your toenails and have a serious discussion about how the two of you will protect yourself from STDs. Also, wear deodorant, pop a breath mint, and it wouldn’t kill you to squat over a mirror and check your dirty parts before you leave the house.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been with this girl, let’s call her Jasmine, for a few months. Jasmine wants to experiment with sploshing, but it’s just all weird to me. Plus, it seems like a total bitch to clean up, a waste of money and just weird. Should I give in or put my foot down and tell Jasmine no?

Thanks,

Uneasy Amy

Dear Amy,

I don’t know how many of my readers are familiar with this topic, so before I answer your question, let me offer up a quick summary.

“Sploshing” is a term used to describe a sexual fetish in which wet items (chocolate sauce, whipped cream, mud, mayonnaise, slime, baked beans and other messy things) are smeared all over the body, face and head. Some enjoy sitting on cakes or having pies tossed at their face. Also known as “wet and messy” (WAM), this fetish is gaining in recognition.

I say go for it! Try it! You might like it! Although, I’m guessing that if you’re not feeling it now, you’re not going to get off having a cupcake tossed at your woo-ha. If you love Jasmine, however, give it a shot once and make her happy. Tell her you’re willing to try it one night, as long as she cleans up the mess. You don’t have much to lose and a lot to gain... including a few calories.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 13—‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Viewing at Mary’s Arcade Bar (734 S. Fifth St.): Cheer on local girl Jaida Essence Hall as she works the runway on the current season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” My cousin, Cherry Pi Sugarbaker, hosts the kooky 7 p.m. viewing. Join her this Friday (and every Friday) where there’s never a bad seat in the house, plenty of games to play and more!

March 13—Opening Night of ‘Big Fish’ at the Waukesha Civic Theatre (264 W. Main St., Waukesha): Settle in for the delightful musical that captivated Broadway and the hearts of theater-goers from coast to coast. Hurry over to waukeshacivictheatre.org for tickets because the production closes March 29.

March 14—Bosom Buddies at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Gal pals Maple Veener and Karen Valentine are back at it, this time offering a rainbow, a pot of gold and a nod to the green of Saint Paddy’s Day. Showtunes take center stage during the Saturday happy hour, where the doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m.

March 15—Drag Queen Story Hour at Colectivo Bay View (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Local drag queens entertain the little ones by reading children’s books of acceptance, love and positivity. Best of all, 10% of all food and beverage sales benefit a LGBTQ charity and cause, so grab yourself a cup of Joe while the little ones enjoy a story. The 2 p.m. events runs roughly one hour and is open to all.

March 15—Rainbow Crosswalk Fundraiser at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Did you know that upkeep of the city’s crosswalks is funded by the public? That’s why “TITs” is raising money to get the nearby rainbow crosswalk re-painted and ready for summer. Make it a Sunday Funday while helping keep the city pretty and proud. Enjoy silent auctions, raffles, drink specials and more when you stop by the 3-6 p.m. bash.

March 17—St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): You can get your green on extra early this year because the party starts at 10 a.m. at Harbor Room. The green beer and cocktails flow until midnight with prizes going to those dressed as leprechauns. See what’s on the other side of the rainbow with this pot-of-gold party.

March 18—‘Freedom on Wheels’ Lecture at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): The Milwaukee Country Transit System presents this discussion on how easy it is to make the most of the city’s transit system. Pick up a few tips, learn about savings, discover new routes and more during the 5-6 p.m. presentation.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com.