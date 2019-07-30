Rise Up for Progress!

I have to tell ya... as a community, we do a pretty good job of recognizing those who move(d) the Milwaukee LGBTQ community forward. The 2019 PrideFest celebrated those who came before, fought for equal rights and left their mark. Milwaukee offers impressive history displays, hosts photo exchanges and organizes other events to honor our past.

Similarly, we do our best to respect those working hard to move the city forward today. That’s why I’m always excited to host the LGBTQ Progress Awards. Join me on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1451 Renaissance Place (1451 N. Prospect Ave.) for a lovely night of food and cocktails, as well as the chance to thank those making positive changes in our community, our state and our lives.

The Cream City Foundation and The Shepherd Express organize the annual event, awarding eight individuals for exceptional work in our community. Categories include Progress in Arts & Culture, Youth Activism, Progress in Activism and Struggle for Equality. Congratulate the winners when you attend the event, which takes place 5:30-8 p.m., by ordering your $50 tickets at shepherdtickets.com. It’s time to rise up, Milwaukee! I’ll see you there!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 31—Release Party for ‘Death Takes a Bow’ at Boswell Book Company (2559 N. Downer Ave.): Help local author David Pederson launch his new mystery, Death Takes a Bow, at one of the city’s most popular bookstores. The fourth installment in the popular LGBTQ series, this novel promises all the excitement of the previous books with the addition of a theatrical twist. Enjoy a reading from the author, wine and snacks at the 7-9 p.m. event.

Aug. 2—Urban Island Beach Party at Lakeshore State Park (500 N. Harbor Drive): How do you take a beach party to a new level? Create a “good luck” lantern launch, include kayaking and offer it up free to the public. The 5-11 p.m. bash includes food, booze, dancing and more, so grab your coolest Hawaiian shirt and come support the “Friends of Lakeshore Park” during this family friendly fundraiser.

Aug. 3—Black Arts Fest MKE at Henry W. Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): Celebrate the magnificence, excitement and energy of African American culture during this noon to midnight ethnic fest. Enjoy music from several genres in addition to dance, food and numerous activities for children. Join the good times when you pre-purchase a ticket at blackartsfestmke.com, or simply buy your tickets at the gate (note, however, that the main gate closes ticket sales at 10:30 p.m.).

Aug. 3—‘Babes in Nerdland’ at Walker’s Point Music Hall (538 W. National Ave.): Get your geek on when this adults-only burlesque hits the stage at 10 p.m. Enjoy the show, cocktails and more for a $10 door charge ($8 if you’re in a costume), and have yourself a good time with the cast of the Brew City Bombshells. Shimmy over to brewcitybombshells.com for more information.

Aug. 4—‘Camp Wannakiki, Season Two’ Premier at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Featuring campy drag queens from across the country, America’s nuttiest drag reality competition is about to return for a second season! Catch the debut episode a few days before it goes public during this 7 p.m. viewing party. I’ll be there, and if you haven’t seen my show, what are you waiting for? Catch up on Season One on the Camp Wannakiki channel on YouTube, then help me kick off Season Two!

Aug. 5—Southeast Chamber on Tap at Delta Hotels by Marriott (7111 Washington Ave., Hwy 20, Racine): The happiest of happy hours is in store when you swing by this 5 p.m. social hosted by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Say you can’t meet new people? Well, stop your bitching and hit up this friendly evening. Meet open-minded business owners and other members of the community at the change-of-pace social.

Aug. 7—LGBTQ and Mental Health Youth Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Dealing with emotional issues? Consider attending this biweekly support group for LGBTQ youth experiencing one or more mental health diagnoses. The confidential support group reviews rotating topics as facilitated by a licensed clinical counselor. See mkelgbt.org for additional information.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Watch, like, subscribe and share her reality show, Camp Wannakiki, on YouTube today!