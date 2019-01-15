Snoop, Snoop Sha-Boop

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I made the mistake of snooping through our son’s tablet. He accidentally left it behind after a Christmas visit, and now he’s back in (another state) where he attends college.

On the tablet, we found evidence that he’s either living a gay lifestyle or certainly quite intrigued by it. This came as a shock to us, but we’re dealing with it quite well and truly have no issue with his sexual orientation. Actually, I think I’m more upset at myself for snooping around! Shame on me!

Well, we’ve done what we’ve done, and we now know what we know. What’s our next step, Ruthie? Tell him what we found? Ignore it? As soon as I realized my conundrum, I knew you were the right person to ask.

Love your column,

Meddling Mom

Dear Mommy Dearest,

You might have tip-toed through the tulips, but you didn’t necessarily step in any manure. There’s nothing wrong with having a gay kid, so turn that tablet off and get it back to your son ASAP.

Coming out is a personal process, so keep your lips zipped and let your son come out in his own time and in his own way (if he’s gay to begin with, that is!). Continue giving your son love, showing your support of the LGBTQ community and being the great parents that you are. Then, if your son is gay, and if he decides to come out, he’ll know that his parents are there to love and support him. And stay the heck outta his personal business moving forward!

Ruthie’s Social CalendarJan. 17—Screening of The Lavender Scare at Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.): Learn how the Cold War created a very real persecution of gays and lesbians in the government with this eye-opening documentary. Take in the 7 p.m. viewing for $8 (or $5 for museum members). To learn more, explore jewishmuseummilwaukee.org.

Jan. 17—Transgender Night at Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.): Relax, socialize and party in this safe space for the transgender community and their allies. This 7-11 p.m. good time is free to adults over 21, but a donation to The Trevor Project (supporting LGBTQ youth) is greatly appreciated.

Jan. 17—Jasmine Masters at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The RuPaul doll struts her sultry stuff into Cream City for a fun-filled appearance at Milwaukee’s burger haven. Tickets to the 8 p.m. show start at $25 with an additional fee for a meet-and-greet afterward. (See eventbrite.com for ticket info.) Sorry, kids! This show is 18+ only.

Jan. 17—Bad Idea Thursday En Español at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): The lovely Marbella Sodi hosts this muy bueno 9 p.m. night of Latin music, dancing and beverages. Don’t miss out on the $8 Absolut bottle deal and the 10 p.m. show. What a great way to usher in the weekend a bit early!

Jan. 18—Pagan Holladay’s Schadenfreude Funhouse at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Season 1 “Camp Wannakiki” scene stealer, Pagan Holladay offers up what’s billed as a “spectacular evening with shade and entertainment” at one of Brew Town’s favorite hot spots. The change-of-pace drag show starts at 10 p.m. with no cover. Will the new expanded space be open? Come on down and see for yourself.

Jan. 21—Open Rehearsal for City of Festival Men’s Chorus at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.): Like to sing? Looking to meet people and make new friends? Join the chorus! Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to see what this group is all about, learn a few songs and sing along. As long as you can sing in the tenor or base range, you’re sure to have a great time.

Jan. 22—Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee Party at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): Every year, the best of the best come together for savory appetizers, sweet bites, cocktails, live entertainment and more as Shepherd Express honors the nominees and winners of the “Best of Milwaukee” reader survey. Join the bash (5-8:30 p.m.) for $20 but note that tickets are not available at the door. You’ll need to pick them up at shepherdtickets.com.

