Super Duper, Pooper Scooper!

Dear Ruthie,

It’s always party time at my place. Always...friggin’...party time. I’m talking about my roommate’s nonstop hosting of parties. People are at the house, his house, until like 4 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. People are there early Sunday morning and even at dinner time on the weekdays. I hate having these losers in the house with my stuff, and my bedroom door doesn’t lock. I hate this, but it’s his house so I don’t know what to do or say. Any ideas? Let me know.

Have a Day,

Party Pooper

Dear Pooper,

Where the hell is my invite? I like a party, too, sugar. That said, tell your roomie to back off where the party scene is concerned. Let him know that you’re uncomfortable with all of these strangers in the house (where you pay rent). It is his house, after all, so if this “hostess with the most-ess” can’t cool it, then you’ll need to look for new digs, honey.

Dear Ruthie,

I met a guy on a gay hookup app, and we had a good time. I liked him so much, I continued to see him (sexually and not) and we’ve been dating. The other night, he tells me he has a superhero fetish. No shit! That’s a thing. Anyway, he shows me his attic, and it’s loaded with capes and tights and masks and all kinds of superhero stuff. And it’s cheap, stained, dirty, Halloween-costume-quality crap. Not even cool stuff.

Turns out he wants to have sex wearing this stuff (with me wearing it, too). I tried it, but it was weird. I couldn’t get into it, but now that’s all he wants to do. What should I do here?

—Caped Crusader-Hater

Dear Blunder Woman,It’s a bird; it’s a plane; it’s...oh, ewww. Stained and smelly costumes aside, it sounds like he isn’t your man of steel if you catch my drift. You don’t say how long you’ve been dating, but if this is truly a full-fledged fetish for the guy (meaning he can’t achieve orgasm without the naughty cos-play costumes), then you may need to get out of there faster than a speeding bullet.

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

July 6: Ferrari Friday at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): One of the city’s most popular LGBTQ bars tosses its hat into the drag-show ring with this monthly event. Emcee Juanita Ferrari hosts the night alongside a special guest with tips going to a charity of the guest’s choice. This month, donations will be delivered to Pathfinders, so don’t miss the 9-11 p.m. festivities.

July 6: Sweet & Sour Party at Fat Daddy’s and D.I.X. (120 W. National Ave. and 739 S. First St., respectively): Hit the streets and go bar hopping between two Walker’s Point staples during this change-of-pace night. Kick things off Fat Daddy’s between 9-10:30 p.m., then hop next door where D.I.X. completes the craziness with dancing and a midnight talent show. Special guest Disasterina of the web series “Dragula,” drink specials and a DJ round out the night.

July 6-8: ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ in Concert at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...someone had the awesome idea to pair an iconic sci-fi pic with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. OK, maybe it wasn’t a long time ago, and it was likely Downtown, but you get the idea. Let the force be with you during this special event. Visit mso.org for tickets and show times.

July 7: Naming & Claiming Desire as Trans People at OutReach LGBT Community Center (2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison): The Madison Area Transgender Association (MATA) offers this free lecture as part of its Food for Thought series. Learning how to identify desires and explore sexual activities in a gender-affirming manner are the focus of this 5-6 p.m. discussion.

July 11: The English Beat at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Fourth St.): The beat goes on when this U.K. alternative band sashays its way back to Brew City with an 8 p.m. concert. Relive your glory days of the ’80s and party with The Beat’s new favorites when you pick up your tickets at pabsttheater.org.

July 11: HamBingo at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): It’s time for a little summer lovin’, so have yourself a blast! Enjoy 10 games of bawdy bingo to benefit the UW-Milwaukee LGBT Alumni Chapter. Not only is the 8 p.m. bingo show free, but you get a gift just for showing up! Call 414-488-2555 to hold your table.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com and follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.