2020's LGBTQ Resolution: VOTE!

By now, just a week or so into the new decade, the resolve of those famous-last-words resolutions are already on the wane. An alcohol-free January in Wisconsin is as likely as a snow-free one, and exercise or reaching out to estranged friends and relatives, which seemed like good ideas on New Year’s Eve, have probably been postponed for at least another year. But one resolution must remain etched in stone for the duration of 2020, namely to vote.

This year, there are two primary and two general elections. Of course, everyone is aware (hopefully) of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, presidential election, but the others are equally important, especially for LGBTQ folks.

The first, a primary, takes place Tuesday, Feb. 18. Among the candidates, three are vying for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. Currently, conservative justices on the court hold a five-to-two majority. The incumbent, Daniel Kelly, a Scott Walker appointee, is an outspoken marriage equality opponent. Running against him are Edward A. Fallone and Jill Karofsky. Either would better serve progressive causes.

Also on the ballot is LGBTQ community activist and current president and CEO of the Cream City Foundation, Brett Blomme. He is running for Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge against a Walker appointee and, pending approval of nomination papers, another progressive candidate.

Three LGBTQ community members are running for Milwaukee alderperson as well. They include JoCasta Zamarripa in District 8, Peter Burgelis in District 11 and, in District 14, Jason Auerbach.

Successful candidates will be on the Tuesday, April 7, general election ballot. A statewide primary election takes place Tuesday, Aug. 11, followed by the most critical of all, the presidential election on Nov. 3.

It would seem a logical matter of course that our community would already be fully activated and engaged. After all, with three LGBTQ-identified aldermanic candidates and one running for a local judicial seat, there should be a discernable buzz about town, especially with the Democratic National Convention coming in July. The ongoing attempt by the Republican Party to disenfranchise Wisconsin citizens, especially those in Milwaukee and Madison, by purging more than 200,000 people from the voter rolls should also serve as a call to action. Besides, for LGBTQ people paying attention, ever-increasing hate crimes against us and other minorities, the rise of the homophobic religious right and the blatant efforts by the government itself to deprive us of our rights should be cause to mobilize.

Ironically, however, while we indignantly confront misgendering or perceived dating app racism, when it comes to the existential threat against our rights, we’re less inclined to react.

I hope our leaders take heed. I still believe voter registration kiosks at PrideFest ought to be a priority.

Meanwhile, our crème de la Kremlin agent orange appears in our fair city on Tuesday, Jan. 14. An opposition demonstration is planned as a reception. I hope to see rainbow banners and familiar LGBTQ faces among the protestors.