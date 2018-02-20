Milwaukee's Black LGBTQ Art

× Expand Photo credit: ErnieReyy Photography Richard Brasfield

Black LGBTQ art in Milwaukee is also making history. Despite, or perhaps in part because of the city’s racial divide, our out and proud African American LGBTQ artists represent all genres of the arts. By any metric, they are accomplished masters of their craft and contributors to the common cause of raising the community through art. Here are just a few:

Richard Brasfield: dancer, choreographer and artistic director of ReVamped Dance Company

The company, formerly known as Remix, was founded in 2006. I met Brasfield in 2014 when I invited him to dance at PrideFest. He appeared with ReVamped that year on the PrideFest Milwaukee Gay Arts Center Stage. His crew is now an annual attraction there and has moved to the larger PrideFest Dance Pavilion. A typical artist, he works multiple jobs while dedicating his remaining time to dance. In addition to directing ReVamped, he teaches at Danceworks and produces dance shows throughout the city that engage a broad range of dance organizations. He also participates with local contestants in the national drag pageant scene.

ReVamped Dance Company’s mission, as Brasfield explains, is “to build a strong and serious hip-hop community as an outlet for Milwaukee area people to devote their otherwise idle time to developing a dance style, learning how to hone their natural talents and foster their dance creativity.” His goal is to showcase Milwaukee’s “Raw hip-hop” and integrate alternative dance styles into that genre. His first PrideFest appearance was proof of that—and proof of his broader mission, bringing not only a multi-disciplinary show but a multi-gender and multi-generational one. He’s also determined to bring urban art more to the fore, “little by little.”

Lex Allen: singer, artist, photographer and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra board member

Appointed to the MSO board in January, he serves as a millennial voice, engaged in education and community outreach. Musically, his sound is a mellow yet motivating amalgam. He calls it “Soul Pop” and says his inspiration can be traced to his growing up in a mixed household (with 11 brothers and sisters) and his exposure to all musical genres.

Allen’s current project is Colors in Bloom, a self-acceptance campaign for LGBTQ youth. He’s also about to release his latest album, Sinners and Saints, performing at the UW-Milwaukee Drag Show and working on a movie.

Elizabeth Brown (1937-2011): visual artist

Her insightful Afro-centric sensitivities found expression in a full multi-discipline and multi-media spectrum. Brown was a silversmith and painter who certainly influenced and inspired a following, including myself. A character on so many levels, she is missed as an artist and friend.