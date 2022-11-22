Thanksgiving 2022—Thankful, with Reservations

× Expand Photo: Foxys_forest_manufacture - Getty Images Thanksgiving table

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. Despite its now questionable origins, these days, when we are surrounded by so much negativity, the indomitable spirit of the holiday reminds us to give thanks and be grateful for the positive things in our lives. Usually, we express our thanks for our friends and family (biological or logical), our health and happiness. This year, however, most LGBTQs are expressing our thanks for the results of the midterm elections that preserved a semblance of democracy and, at least for the moment, our rights. I’m thankful for that, too, but with reservations.

In their wisdom, a very slim majority of Wisconsin voters reelected Governor Tony Evers. His election night victory speech made it clear why: the state’s electorate prefers boring democracy and human rights for all over shrill anti-LGBTQ, misogynistic, anti-Semitic, anti-environment and anti-immigrant Christian white nationalism. They sent carpetbagger and Trumpnik Tim Michels packing to enjoy the penthouse views from his Big Apple $9 million condo and the Yankee charm of his $17 million Connecticut estate.

They also blocked the anticipated GOP veto-proof supermajority in the Wisconsin State Legislature. Again, reason prevailed over hate and treason. Had Republicans been successful, in addition to the ability to change Wisconsin’s laws at will, the gerrymandered majority legislature could have revisited and passed the anti-trans and other bills vetoed by Gov. Evers over his first term. We should be especially thankful for that given the sad state of Wisconsin’s democracy.

One amazing race for State Legislature pitted Democrat Jessica Katzenmeyer, a transwoman, against Republican incumbent, Rob Hutton. While unsuccessful, Katzenmeyer received nearly 43,000 votes, or 46.7% of votes cast. Unfortunately, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes lost his bid for US Senate against incumbent Republican and alleged Jan. 6 coconspirator, Ron Johnson. However, the Democrats have maintained their Senate majority, dashing Johnson’s grander ambitions.

Better Late than Never

But, while I am giving thanks for the electorate maintaining the status quo and, for the moment, preserving democracy, it just barely managed to do so.

To be fair, in better-late-than-never manner, the Wisconsin Democratic Party did target the LGBTQ community to get out the vote. Some TV ads even mentioned Tim Michels homophobia. “Drag Out the Vote” events were hosted by the Art Bar in Riverwest and by La Cage. (Apparently, however, at least one bar was not approached because of the known right-wing allegiance of its owner.) This is It’s patrons made the news by going to vote early en masse.

There were also a couple of GOTV Zoom events, one of which I attended. It took place shortly before Halloween when both the gubernatorial and senate races were running neck in neck. In their pitch to potential participants, the organizers suggested attendees wear “funny hats” or “spooky costumes.” Perhaps they thought turning a GOTV event into a farce rather than address the gravitas of an election deemed the most consequential of a lifetime would bring out enthused voters. Not surprisingly, it didn’t. Of the 20 who tuned in, nearly half were the event’s hosts who took turns preaching to the choir. After 40 minutes, it was over.

Suffice it to say, the local GOTV effort failed. It’s been reported that 36,000 fewer Milwaukee voters cast their ballots compared to 2018. Mandela Barnes lost his US Senate bid by 26,449 votes and Jessica Katzenmeyer her State Senate race by 6,066. Do the math, as they say. Still, thanks to voters elsewhere in the nation, the U.S. Senate still has a Democratic majority and Johnson’s grander ambitions have been thwarted. Thankfully, Dane County’s turnout was 80% of the registered electorate which probably accounted for Evers reelection.

I am also thankful the Respect for Marriage Act has recently advanced in the U.S. Senate by a 62 to 37 vote. Introduced in July by Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Diane Feinstein (D-CA) and Susan Collins (R-ME) and 12 Democratic members of the House of Representatives including Mark Pocan (D-WI), the act seeks to protect marriage rights, especially for same-sex and interracial couples. Predictably, Sen. Ron Johnson voted against it.

Meanwhile, on Transgender Remembrance Day, in Colorado Springs, CO, a 22-year-old MAGA inspired terrorist opened fire in Club Q, a popular LGBTQ locale, killing five and wounding at least 25. Patrons overcame the gunman stopping even more carnage. I’m sure, like those who celebrated the assassination attempt on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, there are many gleeful bigots pleased with this latest demonstration of their hateful handiwork.

So, yes, I’m thankful for those who voted to preserve our fragile democracy and thwarted the anticipated “Red Wave.” I just wish more people did.