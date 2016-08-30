Al Basile: Mid-Century Modern (Sweetspot Records)

Talk about a nostalgia trip! On Mid-Century Modern , Rhode Island-based vocalist and cornet player Al Basile merges bouncy, horn-fueled old school soul music with contemporary arrangements and flawless production. Basile, who grew up in the 1950s and ’60s, wrote all of the horn arrangements here, and he took only 14 days to create this appealing set of songs that stretch out the solos for cornet, trumpet, sax and clarinet. The arrangements also are stacked with mighty blues guitar and prime rock ’n’ roll drum fills, with additional nods to gospel and R&B. The feel-good results are amplified by playful lyrics on such tracks as “Keep Your Love, Where’s My Money?” and the ultra-catchy “I’ve Got to Have Meat (With Every Meal).” Tasty stuff.