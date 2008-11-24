Does everything sound better when it's "bluesified"? Milwaukee's Altered Five makes that proposition work as they re-imagine oldies from the 1960s to the '80s. Even when the songs they remake were based on blues (The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top), the group adapts the tunes and takes them down different emotional avenues. With the Rod Stewart and Prince covers, Altered Five puts refreshingly earthy spins on numbers that were over the top in their ridiculousness.

Jeff Taylor adds to the group's soulfully rocking take on bar-band blues by sounding like a voice from Stax/Volt 45s. No matter whose music they're molding into their own image, they alter it with sass and style.