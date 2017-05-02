Alyssia Dominguez: Dance With Me

Milwaukee’s Alyssia Dominguez incorporates her Hispanic roots into the pop end of country for a sound that seems poised for popularity. Given the mariachi brass in Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” Johnny Rodriguez’s ’70s hit streak and Emilio Navaira’s ’90s crossover to country from Tejano music, La Alyssia follows a rich if often ignored precedent. Her light use of Spanglish, accents of accordion and occasional Latin American beats come across as refreshingly unforced. She won’t be mistaken for anyone else in contemporary country music.