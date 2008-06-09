Upon first listen, the pop-rock crafted by Apollo, a Minneapolis-via-Brookfield male duo, is almost too cheery for its own good. On subsequent spins, however, Cellar Songs mixes the twosome's ebullient love odes with deeper philosophizing. The duo’s philosophies may be rather vague, but such ambiguity has minted good fortune for everyone from Led Zeppelin to Genesis. Apollo isn’t shy about serving up hooks aplenty, especially on the love ditties. Ultimately, their peculiar singularity and comforting familiarity could take them far.