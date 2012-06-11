<p>Among the most interesting dissident composers of the late Soviet era, Arvo Pärt merged elements of minimalism with the choral traditions of Eastern Orthodoxy. He has attracted interest from the Western avant-garde, as witnessed by the artists who recorded a selection of shorter works for <em>Creator Spiritus</em>. The Grammy-winning Theatre of Voices have sung with Kronos Quartet and performed music by Steve Reich and John Cage, and Ars Nova Copenhagen are comfortable in early as well as new musicappropriate references for Pärt's chamber works, in which sparseness suggests the vastness of time and space amid flickering candles and whiffs of bitter incense.</p>