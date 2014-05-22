The Bad Plus: The Rite of Spring (Masterworks)

×

Minneapolis’ muscular alt-jazz trio bravely delves into Igor Stravinsky’s transformative epic, yes, boiling it down; yet Ethan Iverson brilliantly funnels Stravinsky’s glittering, dissonant orchestration through his keyboard. Bass and drums stoke the suspense and ecstasy, the thunderous drama, the sense of wonder at life and the planet’s riches, strangeness, madness and beauty. As a paean to paganism that spurred a riot at its May 1913 premiere, The Rite still casts naked light on its world, and never grows any older than springtime.