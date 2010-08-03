Brass Menazeri

×

Balkan brass bandmusic captivated Californiaclarinetist Peter Jaques after he discovered the genre by exploring one of itscultural cousins, klezmer. Like his models in the Serbian Gypsy bands from theformer Yugoslavia,Jaques’ group found the melancholic yet raucous Eastern sound elastic enough toembrace many influences without losing its soul. The rambling, funky rhythms ofBrass Menazeri easily recall New Orleans, while Bollywood and jazz enterthe repertoire without missing a beat. The musicianship is tight and soulful inensemble arrangements that rely on the players to hear each other out.



