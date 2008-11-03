Bryan Cherry Band

The Milwaukee band that may be closest in sound to Jimi Hendrix follows up a full-length debut with a shorter EP. The Hendrix comparison continues to fit the grind and squall employed by guitarist Sean Williamson. And while Bryan Cherry's voice can also be heard as a continuation of Hendrix, there's a key difference: Cherry's wide-eyed sociopolitical conscience and empathy contrasts with Hendrix's hedonism.

Cherry sounds like he's having his own kind of fun, adding an African Methodist Episcopal gospel choir for background vocals and coming off on some tracks like modern acoustic bluesman Keb' Mo', albeit with more indignation. Ultimately the Hendrix analogies begin to run thin, as Cherry and crew are enjoying their own sweet journey.