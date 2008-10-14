Instrumental post-rock of a surging, emotionally varied sort marks the first full-length project by West Bend's wonderfully named Canyons of Static. The quartet-to-quintet, depending upon whether their violinist is in tow, takes as much from shoegazing, post-punk heavy guitar acts as it does from a classical approach to melodic and textual development.

As tempting as it is to think this group would make some amazing soundtracks, a director would have to face the possibility that the music might be more captivating than whatever is happening onscreen. Perhaps not coincidentally, Canyons of Static regularly incorporate experimental films as backdrops to their performances. Without fuzztone or sitar, Canyons make psychedelia that provides a high without the aid of any mind-altering substances.