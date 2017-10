×

Recordedlive in Poland,the sixth CD by the Conference Call quartet features improvised and freelyinterpreted original compositions by musicians in tune with each others pulseas they explore the far ends of their instruments. Lovely impressionistic pianopassages segue into sad slightly discordant cabaret; there are echoes ofColtrane an klezmer, moments of silence and shrieking, turbulence and calm.Conference Call is a worthy heir to the direction set by the jazz avant-gardein the 1960s.