Milwaukee has intermittently hosted punk polka since the '70s. But for the past decade, it is Oshkosh that has been home to the accordion-based wonderment of Copper Box. Though the squeezebox isn't the sole basis of their globally gallivanting sound, their roots in polka make a fitting starting point. <em>People Change</em>, the quartet's sixth album, finds them as sophisticated and eclectic as Brave Combo and 3 Mustaphas 3, but with an often dark pop edge. Copper Box's melodic and textural elasticity finds them including Irish jigging, peppy Mexican styles, zydeco, '60s garage rock and Classics IV's soft, minor-key moodiness, with room for a Patti Page remake in the mix. It's all pretty brilliant, but still accessible enough to be the music of choice for your next kegger. And you know they'd want in on your party once their set's done!