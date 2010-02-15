Crazy Rocket Fuel

×

Milwaukee distaff rockabilly foursomeCrazy Rocket Fuel make their retro country rockin' danceable while playing upbad girl imagery. Some of the language and metaphor they employ would surelyhave gotten Wanda Jackson a radio ban in her '50s heyday. These gals, however,work their sass factor hard as they would any guy who would dare step up tothem.

Like current countrysinger Miranda Lambert, they're not above telling of how they would give acheating man a taste of hot lead, but they add the local color of landing inthe Taycheedah women's prison. The band, especially singer Kari Bloom, isespecially fetching when the attitude plays into more developed lyricalnarrative. On the rare occasions when a fella actually captures her positiveattention, Bloom emotes with enough tenderness to make it believable, too. Withcustom car culture's affection for both rockabilly and tough chicks, theseladies could break out from genre pigeonholing in some crazily ingenious ways.



Rocket Fuel celebrates the release of its debut CD, Feb. 27at Kochanski's Beer Hall.

