David Bowie: Legacy

David Bowie was as creative when thinking in terms of singles as he was in the broader field of albums. Legacy focuses on the former by collecting the majority of singles he released across the decades. The two-CD set begins with “Space Oddity,” his moon-age 1969 hit, and carries on through his final releases, “Lazarus” and “I Can’t Give Everything Away.” Legacy displays the wide breadth of Bowie’s accomplishments. Unlike many recording artists, he was never content to stand still for long and lived up to the title of one of the tracks included here, “Changes.” Appropriately, many of Legacy ’s cuts are radio edits and single versions. Also included is a new mix of his 1971 single “Life on Mars.”