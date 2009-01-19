On his first solo offering, the erstwhile leader of Racine's Dammitheads stretches into a significantly different direction than his previous act's frazzled modern rock. This time around, David Tomaloff adds to the tradition of combining folk, country and rock influences into songs at once confessional yet enigmatic. He adds a misty tenor and an easygoing resignation that doesn't discount the hope for redemption to stylistic forebears such as the Gram Parsons-era Byrds, Kris Kristofferson and Steve Earle. It's telling that on the one number on which Tomaloff genuinely rocks out, it sounds about as much like early-'70s Rolling Stones as it does commercial-country, newfangled traditionalist Dierks Bentley.