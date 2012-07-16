Donny Hathaway was only 33 when he died in 1979, cutting short a successful career in '70s soul. The singer-keyboardist's pair of live albums, <em>Donny Hathaway Live</em> (1972) and the posthumously released <em>In Performance</em> (1980), have been repackaged as a two-CD reissue. The performances reveal Hathaway's scope, from breezy Brazilian pop (“Nu-Po”) to gospel in service to civil rights (“To Be Young, Gifted and Black”), from blues-drenched soul (“I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know”) to suave funk (“What's Goin' On”).