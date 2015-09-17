The Doors: Other Voices/Full Circle

Most Doors fans have no memory of the two albums the band released after Jim Morrison’s death, and despite impressive looking sales figures for the first one, few fans heard those recordings at the time. Before the advent of store scanners, chart rankings were malleable.

The post-Morrison LPs, Other Voices and Full Circle, have finally been issued (plus a B-side as a bonus track) on a two-CD set. The good news is that there is good music on both, especially Other Voices, which includes the humorous “Variety is the Spice of Life”; “Ships w/ Sails,” a truly lovely love song with an airy jazz feel; and the hard rocking “Tightrope Ride.” Ray Manzarek’s keyboards continued to lend The Doors a distinctive touch, but clearly, after Morrison, they never found their voice.