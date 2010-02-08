×

New Orleans has always been America’s mostunique city, nurturing great music from the days of Jelly Roll Morton and LouisArmstrong through the present. Galactic, a contemporary Crescent Cityband, has second-line marching band rhythms and staccato horns in its bones.And like the city itself, Katrina or no, Galactic’s music never stands still.The funk is powerful and harnessed to hip-hop DJs on some tracks and deep,bluesy soul grooves on others. The band is flexible enough to incorporate manyand diverse guest stars, from New Orleans veterans like Irma Thomas and Allen Toussaintto newcomers such as Big Freedia and Cheeky Blakk.