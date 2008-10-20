Few toss-off projects ever sounded as good as Golden Smog, a side band started by Minneapolis musicians from Run Westy Run, Soul Asylum and The Jayhawks that grew to include involvement from Jeff Tweedy and other players with interesting résumés. Solid yet relaxed grooves anchor the tracks on Stay Golden, which collects most of the band's first two albums plus an early version of "Until You Came Along" and a Brian Wilson cover. Nearly all of the tracks flirt with Americana. "Until You Came Along" shows roots in The Byrds' jangle guitars and harmonies, while "Looking Forward to Seeing You" moves toward CCR territory. The long melodic guitar lines suggest a debt to the best of '70s Southern rock.