If the world is going to end on Dec. 21, Nightmare Painting —the third full-length album from former Racine bassist William Kopecky and Bulgarian dark master Dimitar Dimitrov—would be the perfect soundtrack. Dwelling in the deep recesses between consciousness and insanity, Haiku Funeral appeals to an audience willing to let go of inhibitions and preconceptions.

Nightmare Painting features more color and depth than previous efforts. Crooked grooves add fucked-up funk to “The Flags of a New Empire Burn,” while instrumentals like acoustic opener “The Nightmare Door” and the atmospheric “Death Poem” make this demonic duo sound—dare I say it?—a tad more accessible than you’d imagine. Of course, one listen to the lyrics of “Raining Nightbirds” could definitely change your mind.