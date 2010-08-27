×

The band’s name may imply that its members are somnambulists,but Green Bay/Milwaukee/Oshkosh trio Ian Olvera & The Sleepwalkers soundwide-awake on their full-length debut. TheReckless Kind finds a comfortable space between cheerful power-pop, ’70s Southern California singer-songwriter confessionsand hearty country rock. Depending on the subject matter and tempo, Olverauses his nasally voice to complement or contrast his melodies and arrangements.

The band doesn’t give the impression that it isapproaching its influences from a point of alt/indie irony. If the lyricsare a bit vague in a BoDeans-ish way, the Sleepwalkers sell their songs with atleast as much gusto as those Waukeshawonders. Earnest and fetching, Olvera and his mates sound likethey're investing sweat equity for the long haul.



